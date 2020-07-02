Breaking News
Tracking Coronavirus in Tennessee: Amid growing concern, 1,575 new cases and 11 new deaths reported

Ten Harrogate rehabilitation center employees test positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

HARROGATE, Tenn. (WATE) — Ten employees of Tri-State Health & Rehabilitation Center have tested positive for COVID-19.

The rehabilitation center announced Thursday that positive tests were a surprise after and all 10 are asymptomatic. The employees are quarantining and will have to test negative for the novel coronavirus before returning to work.

Residents are being closely monitored as well.

“We have not had any residents test positive,” the center said in a release on their website. “Please continue to keep us in your prayers.”

Tri-State Health & Rehabilitation Center will also not reopen for visitors at this time. Family members are encouraged to connect with their loved ones through video chat, phone, texting or other social media formats.  

“We know this is a difficult time for everyone,” the release reads. “We will continue to provide you with updates on our website as they become available. Please know that we are strictly adhering to all directions from the local and state health department.”

LATEST STORIES

