Ten Harrogate rehabilitation center employees test positive for coronavirus

HARROGATE, Tenn. (WATE) — Ten employees of Tri-State Health & Rehabilitation Center have tested positive for COVID-19.

The rehabilitation center announced Thursday that positive tests were a surprise after and all 10 are asymptomatic. The employees are quarantining and will have to test negative for the novel coronavirus before returning to work.

Residents are being closely monitored as well.

“We have not had any residents test positive,” the center said in a release on their website. “Please continue to keep us in your prayers.”

Tri-State Health & Rehabilitation Center will also not reopen for visitors at this time. Family members are encouraged to connect with their loved ones through video chat, phone, texting or other social media formats.

“We know this is a difficult time for everyone,” the release reads. “We will continue to provide you with updates on our website as they become available. Please know that we are strictly adhering to all directions from the local and state health department.”

