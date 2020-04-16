Tennessee Coronavirus: State has 6,262 cases and 141 deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The latest statistics from the Tennessee Department of Health show 6,262 cases and 141 deaths from coronavirus in the state.
In an encouraging sign, cases were up 3%, or 183, from Wednesday and deaths were up by 4%, or six people. Federal, state and local officials have been hoping to see signs of “flattening the curve” of both cases and deaths as an indicator the coronavirus pandemic is slowing down.
There have been 691 hospitalizations attributed to the coronavirus in Tennessee and 2,786 people have recovered. There have been 85,049 tests administered in the state.
Gov. Bill Lee has announced a statewide COVID-19 testing effort that begins this weekend. The Tennessee National Guard will offer 15 drive-thru testing sites across the state.
Lee has said widespread testing is critical to reopening the state’s economy after the end of month.
And in a widely watched decision, the governor also recommended schools not reopen this school year. School systems in the state quickly followed his lead and announced they would not be reopening.
The mayors of the state’s four largest cities announced earlier Thursday a task force to coordinate plans for reopening for business as more Tennesseans filed for jobless benefits.
