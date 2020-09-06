Tennessee Coronavirus: State has had 164,126 COVID-19 cases and 145,359 recoveries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee reported 1,764 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, a 1.09% increase. The cumulative number of cases is 164,126, the Tennessee Department of Health reported.

There are three new coronavirus-related deaths reported for a total of 1,865, a 0.16% increase.

There are 145,359 recoveries in the state and 2,326,868 tests have been administered. Some 819 people are currently hospitalized across the state.

The percent positive is 9.45%, the state said.

Knox County reported a one-day record number of of new cases — 222 — on Sunday. The county had has 7,406 cases so far in the pandemic.

Deaths from the coronavirus in selected East Tennessee counties

Anderson 8

Blount 17

Campbell 3

Claiborne 3

Cocke 7

Cumberland 9

Grainger 1

Hamblen 21

Hancock 2

Jefferson 2

Knox 64

Loudon 4

Monroe 15

Morgan 2

Roane 2

Sevier 13

Union 1

— Death statistics are based on offiicial State of Tennessee counts and may not match county figures..

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 164,126 as of September 6, 2020 including 1,865 deaths, 819 current hospitalizations and 145,359 inactive/recovered. [Percent positive for today is 9.45%.] For additional data: https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/Gt42xKB4JP — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) September 6, 2020