Tennessee Coronavirus: State has had 164,126 COVID-19 cases and 145,359 recoveries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee reported 1,764 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, a 1.09% increase. The cumulative number of cases is 164,126, the Tennessee Department of Health reported.
There are three new coronavirus-related deaths reported for a total of 1,865, a 0.16% increase.
There are 145,359 recoveries in the state and 2,326,868 tests have been administered. Some 819 people are currently hospitalized across the state.
The percent positive is 9.45%, the state said.
Knox County reported a one-day record number of of new cases — 222 — on Sunday. The county had has 7,406 cases so far in the pandemic.
Deaths from the coronavirus in selected East Tennessee counties
Anderson 8
Blount 17
Campbell 3
Claiborne 3
Cocke 7
Cumberland 9
Grainger 1
Hamblen 21
Hancock 2
Jefferson 2
Knox 64
Loudon 4
Monroe 15
Morgan 2
Roane 2
Sevier 13
Union 1
— Death statistics are based on offiicial State of Tennessee counts and may not match county figures..
(MOBILE USERS: See day-by-day chart for Tennessee COVID-19 cases.)
