Tennessee: 1,188 new COVID-19 cases for statewide coronavirus total of 34,017

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —Tennessee reported 1,188 new coronavirus cases on Friday — a 3.6% one-day increase — to bring the total to 34,017.
Deaths rose from Thursday to 515, an increase of six, or 1.2%, the Tennessee Department of Health reported.
Some 22,531 people have recovered from the virus. There have been 2,238 people hospitalized and 667,336 have been tested.
On Thursday, Gov. Bill Lee’s Economic Recovery Group released its “TN Strong Mask Movement” that is a partnership with more than 30 brands to distribute nearly 300,000 free or low-cost cloth face coverings across Tennessee. Find one you like.
As of last week, the total number of COVID-19 cases will include both laboratory-confirmed cases and probable cases as defined in Centers for Disease Control and Prevention surveillance case definitions, according to a news release from the department.
You’ll need one if you’re planning to go see a movie at an AMC theatre. The company reversed irself in less than 24 hours on Friday, saying it will require moviegoers to wear masks.
(MOBILE USERS: See day-by-day chart for Tennessee COVID-19 cases.)
