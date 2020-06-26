Tennessee: Another big jump in coronavirus cases with 1,410 new cases, 10 new deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee reported 1,410 new coronavirus cases on Friday — a 3.7% one-day increase — to bring the total to 39,444.
Deaths rose to 577 on Friday, an increase of 10 from Thursday — a 1.8% increase, the Tennessee Department of Health reported.
Some 25,753 people have recovered from the virus. There have been 2,498 people hospitalized and 741,737 have been tested.
Both Hamblen and Sevier counties in East Tennessee continue to be coronavirus hotspots. Knox County also is continuing to see an uptick in new cases and hospitalizations.
Tennessee is among 15 states that have set a daily record since June 19, according to The COVID Tracking Project.
Tip: A new online tool to help determine the amount of coronavirus present on surfaces and in the air.
(MOBILE USERS: See day-by-day chart for Tennessee COVID-19 cases.)
