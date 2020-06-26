Breaking News
Tennessee: Another big jump in coronavirus cases with 1,410 new cases, 10 new deaths
Live Now
WATCH Living East Tennessee

Tennessee: Another big jump in coronavirus cases with 1,410 new cases, 10 new deaths

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee reported 1,410 new coronavirus cases on Friday — a 3.7% one-day increase — to bring the total to 39,444.

Deaths rose to 577 on Friday, an increase of 10 from Thursday — a 1.8% increase, the Tennessee Department of Health reported.

Some 25,753 people have recovered from the virus. There have been 2,498 people hospitalized and 741,737 have been tested.

Both Hamblen and Sevier counties in East Tennessee continue to be coronavirus hotspots. Knox County also is continuing to see an uptick in new cases and hospitalizations.

Tennessee is among 15 states that have set a daily record since June 19, according to The COVID Tracking Project.

Tip: A new online tool to help determine the amount of coronavirus present on surfaces and in the air.

(MOBILE USERS: See map of COVID-19 by county.)

(MOBILE USERS: See day-by-day chart for Tennessee COVID-19 cases.)

MOBILE USERS: See animated bar chart of COVID-19 cases in Tennessee.

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Ex-CDC director warns of outbreaks in five states

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ex-CDC director warns of outbreaks in five states"

Disney announces reopening dates for hotels, resorts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Disney announces reopening dates for hotels, resorts"

Myrtle Beach packed despite virus threat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Myrtle Beach packed despite virus threat"

Fauci to testify at a fraught time for US pandemic response

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fauci to testify at a fraught time for US pandemic response"

Tracking Coronavirus: 135 active cases in Knox Co.; KCHD says increase is "concerning"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tracking Coronavirus: 135 active cases in Knox Co.; KCHD says increase is "concerning""

Coping with COVID-19 anxiety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coping with COVID-19 anxiety"

Charity Menefee talks about a rise in active coromavirus cases in Knox County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Charity Menefee talks about a rise in active coromavirus cases in Knox County"

2nd wave of virus cases? Experts say we're still in the 1st

Thumbnail for the video titled "2nd wave of virus cases? Experts say we're still in the 1st"

Cruise lines extend COVID-19 pause on sailing from the US

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cruise lines extend COVID-19 pause on sailing from the US"

Vols basketball player tests positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vols basketball player tests positive for COVID-19"

Tracking Coronavirus: State, Sevier Co. case counts increase

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tracking Coronavirus: State, Sevier Co. case counts increase"

Nationwide coin shortage affecting some local businesses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nationwide coin shortage affecting some local businesses"

Tracking Coronavirus: Knox Co. restaurants to take temperatures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tracking Coronavirus: Knox Co. restaurants to take temperatures"

Knox County Health Department briefing on Friday, June 19, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Department briefing on Friday, June 19, 2020"

Tennessee Health Director Dr. Lisa Piercey addresses increases in coronavirus cases

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee Health Director Dr. Lisa Piercey addresses increases in coronavirus cases"

Roane State sees first COVID-19 case

Thumbnail for the video titled "Roane State sees first COVID-19 case"

Reopening Schools: Tennessee Department of Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn speaks at Gov. Lee press conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "Reopening Schools: Tennessee Department of Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn speaks at Gov. Lee press conference"

Gov. Bill Lee holds press briefing on Thursday, June 18, 2020, on racial divisions, COVID-19 response and the state budget

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Bill Lee holds press briefing on Thursday, June 18, 2020, on racial divisions, COVID-19 response and the state budget"

Tracking Coronavirus: State case count approaches 33,000

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tracking Coronavirus: State case count approaches 33,000"

Knox County shifting to Tennessee Pledge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County shifting to Tennessee Pledge"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter