Tennessee Coronavirus: 102,871 cases and 64,234 recoveries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – On Thursday the case count in Tennessee grew to 102,871 and COVID-19 recoveries were 64,234.

Cases of the virus increased by 2,049 from Wednesday, an increase of 2%.

Thirteen more Tennesseans have died from COVID-19, according to the statistics. That is a 1.3% increase from Wednesday and the death toll is 1,033. Knox County reported four deaths on Thursday.

There have been 4,572 hospitalizations and 64,234 recoveries. Some 1,479,669 tests have been administered in Tennessee.

