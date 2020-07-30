Tennessee Coronavirus: 102,871 cases and 64,234 recoveries

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – On Thursday the case count in Tennessee grew to 102,871 and COVID-19 recoveries were 64,234.

Cases of the virus increased by 2,049 from Wednesday, an increase of 2%.

Thirteen more Tennesseans have died from COVID-19, according to the statistics. That is a 1.3% increase from Wednesday and the death toll is 1,033. Knox County reported four deaths on Thursday.

There have been 4,572 hospitalizations and 64,234 recoveries. Some 1,479,669 tests have been administered in Tennessee.

(MOBILE USERS: See day-by-day chart for Tennessee COVID-19 cases.)

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee talks about school reopening guidance and high school sports

Air travel not expected to recover until 2024

Fed wrestles with its next moves as virus stalls US economy

Dr. Deborah Birx urges Tennesseans to wear masks

Cocke County Schools delay start of fall semester

Oak Ridge Schools: Jefferson Middle staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Gov. Lee allows contact sports to resume

Local educators react to governor's recommendations for reopening schools

Ice Bears season start pushed back

ETSU releases fall semester plans

Survey shows more Knox County teachers prefer virtual class

Concerns remain for parents of special education students

Residents, staff test positive for COVID-19 at Oak Ridge senior living facility

Medic screening all donors for COVID-19 antibodies

University of Tennesse Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer says 'OK, team, we’re gonna win this one,'

Regal Cinemas new reopening date is Aug. 21

Sevier County schools to discuss reopening Monday

Pelosi: GOP in 'disarray' over COVID rescue bill

Positive COVID-19 case at Alcoa Middle School

McEnany: Schools, teachers considered 'essential'

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter