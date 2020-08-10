Tennessee Coronavirus: 1,202 new COVID-19 cases push total to 123,914

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee reached 123,914 on Monday, a 0.98% increase from Sunday. There were 1,202 new cases reported by the Tennessee Department of Health.
Deaths rose by 10, an 0.82% increase from Sunday for a total of 1,233. Knox County reported one new death in its Monday report. and has averaged a death a day in August.
There have been 5,339 hospitalizations and 83,170 recoveries. Some 1,726,090 tests have been administered in Tennessee.
There has benn a lot of speculation about the fall college football season. The lack of a fall football seasson would be a big punch to the economy in Knoxville President Donald Trump has waded into the debated.
(MOBILE USERS: See day-by-day chart for Tennessee COVID-19 cases.)
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
