Tennessee Coronavirus: 1,291 new cases for total of 51,431

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After blowing by the 50,000 mark on Saturday, Tennessee reported another 1,291 new cases on Sunday, putting the total so far in the pandemic at 51,431.
That was a 2.6% one-day increase. The death toll is 646, up by nine, the Tennessee Department of Health reported.
Some 30,254 people have recovered from the virus. There have been 2,871 people hospitalized and 895,796 have been tested.
(MOBILE USERS: See day-by-day chart for Tennessee COVID-19 cases.)
