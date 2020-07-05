Tennessee Coronavirus: 1,291 new cases for total of 51,431

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After blowing by the 50,000 mark on Saturday, Tennessee reported another 1,291 new cases on Sunday, putting the total so far in the pandemic at 51,431.

That was a 2.6% one-day increase. The death toll is 646, up by nine, the Tennessee Department of Health reported.

Some 30,254 people have recovered from the virus. There have been 2,871 people hospitalized and 895,796 have been tested.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 51,431 as of July 5, 2020 including 646 deaths, 2,871 hospitalizations and 30,254 recovered. For additional data, go to https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/jInj2Pjv7Y — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) July 5, 2020