Tennessee Coronavirus: 1,443 new COVID-19 cases push total to 109,627

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – No sign of a coronavirus let-up in August as Tennessee reports 1,443 new cases and six deaths on Sunday, the Tennessee Department of Health said.

Cumulative cases of the virus stand at 109,627, with an increase of 1,443 from Saturday, up 1.33%.

Six more Tennesseans have died from COVID-19, according to the statistics. That is a 0.56% increase from Saturday and the death toll is 1,073. Knox County reported three deaths on Sunday for a total of five so far this month.

There have been 4,756 hospitalizations and 68,471 recoveries. Some 1,561,021 tests have been administered in Tennessee.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 109,627 as of August 2, 2020 including 1,073 deaths, 4,756 hospitalizations and 68,471 recovered. For additional data, go to https://t.co/Psc3HeZnJJ. pic.twitter.com/cH9qboBmsc — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) August 2, 2020