Tennessee Coronavirus: 1,502 new COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday; an increase of less than 1%

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee reported 1,502 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, a 0.96% increase. The cumulative number of cases is 157,831, the Tennessee Department of Health reported.

The state Health Department said Monday that a disruption in laboratory reporting since Friday is resulting in a higher caseload for the next few days.

There are 16 new coronavirus-related deaths reported for a total of 1,797, a 0.90x% increase.

There have been 7,061 hospitalizations and 120,675 recoveries in the state. Some 2,234,298 tests have been administered in Tennessee.

The percent positive moved up to 8.99%, the state said.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 157,831 as of September 2, 2020 including 1,797 deaths, 7,061 hospitalizations and 120,675 recovered. [Percent positive for today is 8.99%.] For additional data: https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/gUju34xInl — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) September 2, 2020