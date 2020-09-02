Tennessee Coronavirus: 1,502 new COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday; an increase of less than 1%

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee reported 1,502 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, a 0.96% increase. The cumulative number of cases is 157,831, the Tennessee Department of Health reported.
The state Health Department said Monday that a disruption in laboratory reporting since Friday is resulting in a higher caseload for the next few days.
There are 16 new coronavirus-related deaths reported for a total of 1,797, a 0.90x% increase.
There have been 7,061 hospitalizations and 120,675 recoveries in the state. Some 2,234,298 tests have been administered in Tennessee.
The percent positive moved up to 8.99%, the state said.
