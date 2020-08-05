Tennessee Coronavirus: 1,657 new virus cases send total to 114,098

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The number of coronavirus cases on Wednesday was 114,098 with 1,657 new cases, the Tennessee Department of Health said.

The new cases was a 1.47% increase from Tuesday.

Twenty-seven more Tennesseans have died from COVID-19, according to the statistics. That is a 2.42% increase from Tuesday. The number of deaths from the virus in the state is 1,144.

There have been 5,001 hospitalizations and 75,550 recoveries. Some 1,610,604 tests have been administered in Tennessee.

(MOBILE USERS: See map of COVID-19 by county.)

(MOBILE USERS: See day-by-day chart for Tennessee COVID-19 cases.)

MOBILE USERS: See animated bar chart of COVID-19 cases in Tennessee.

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee talks about school reopening guidance and high school sports

Air travel not expected to recover until 2024

Fed wrestles with its next moves as virus stalls US economy

Dr. Deborah Birx urges Tennesseans to wear masks

Cocke County Schools delay start of fall semester

Oak Ridge Schools: Jefferson Middle staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Gov. Lee allows contact sports to resume

Local educators react to governor's recommendations for reopening schools

Ice Bears season start pushed back

ETSU releases fall semester plans

Survey shows more Knox County teachers prefer virtual class

Concerns remain for parents of special education students

Residents, staff test positive for COVID-19 at Oak Ridge senior living facility

Medic screening all donors for COVID-19 antibodies

University of Tennesse Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer says 'OK, team, we’re gonna win this one,'

Regal Cinemas new reopening date is Aug. 21

Sevier County schools to discuss reopening Monday

Pelosi: GOP in 'disarray' over COVID rescue bill

Positive COVID-19 case at Alcoa Middle School

McEnany: Schools, teachers considered 'essential'

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter