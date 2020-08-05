Tennessee Coronavirus: 1,657 new virus cases send total to 114,098

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The number of coronavirus cases on Wednesday was 114,098 with 1,657 new cases, the Tennessee Department of Health said.

The new cases was a 1.47% increase from Tuesday.

Twenty-seven more Tennesseans have died from COVID-19, according to the statistics. That is a 2.42% increase from Tuesday. The number of deaths from the virus in the state is 1,144.

There have been 5,001 hospitalizations and 75,550 recoveries. Some 1,610,604 tests have been administered in Tennessee.

