Tennessee Coronavirus: 25 deaths and 1,765 new cases of COVID-19 reported Saturday

Coronavirus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee reported 1,765 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, a 1.1% increase. The cumulative number of cases is 162,362, the Tennessee Department of Health reported.

There are 25 new coronavirus-related deaths reported for a total of 1,862, a 1.36% increase.

There are 144,383 recoveries in the state and 2,306.032 tests have been administered. Some 846 people are currently hospitalized across the state.

The percent positive is 7.27%, the state said.

Increase in COVID-19 cases since Sept. 1, selected counties

Andreson 57, 6.5%
Blount 107, 5.3%
Campbell 29, 8.8%
Cocke 21, 3.3%
Cumberland 154, 18.5%
Grainger 12, 4.3%
Hamblen 20, 1.2%
Hancock 6, 6.5%
Jefferson 70, 8.6%
Knox 537, 8.2%
Loudon 6, 0.6%
Monroe 100, 13.2%
Morgan 27, 22%
Roane 15, 2.3%
Sevier 69, 3.1%
Union 18, 7.9%

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Trending Stories

