Tennessee Coronavirus: 25 deaths and 1,765 new cases of COVID-19 reported Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee reported 1,765 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, a 1.1% increase. The cumulative number of cases is 162,362, the Tennessee Department of Health reported.

There are 25 new coronavirus-related deaths reported for a total of 1,862, a 1.36% increase.

There are 144,383 recoveries in the state and 2,306.032 tests have been administered. Some 846 people are currently hospitalized across the state.

The percent positive is 7.27%, the state said.

Increase in COVID-19 cases since Sept. 1, selected counties

Andreson 57, 6.5%

Blount 107, 5.3%

Campbell 29, 8.8%

Cocke 21, 3.3%

Cumberland 154, 18.5%

Grainger 12, 4.3%

Hamblen 20, 1.2%

Hancock 6, 6.5%

Jefferson 70, 8.6%

Knox 537, 8.2%

Loudon 6, 0.6%

Monroe 100, 13.2%

Morgan 27, 22%

Roane 15, 2.3%

Sevier 69, 3.1%

Union 18, 7.9%

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 162,362 as of September 5, 2020 including 1,862 deaths, 846 current hospitalizations and 144,383 inactive/recovered. [Percent positive for today is 7.27%.] For additional data: https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/YdzaAvae5T — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) September 5, 2020