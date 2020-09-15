Tennessee Coronavirus: 30 more deaths in state’s COVID-19 report for Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Thirty new coronavirus-related deaths reported in Tennessee on Tuesday for a total of 2,127, a 1.43% increase from Sunday, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

Tennessee also reported 957 new coronavirus cases, a 0.55% increase. The cumulative number of cases is 175,231, the Tennessee Department of Health reported.

Some 2,510,091 tests have been administered and 762 people are currently hospitalized across the state. The number of people who have recovered from the virus is 158,660.

The percent positive number for Monday is 4.69%.

