Tennessee Coronavirus: 37 new deaths and 1,622 cases in state’s COVID-19 report for Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – There are 37 new coronavirus-related deaths reported in Tennessee on Friday for a total of 2,025, a 1.86% increase, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

Tennessee also reported 1,622 new coronavirus cases, a 0.96% increase. The cumulative number of cases is 169,859, the Tennessee Department of Health reported.

There are 152,674 recoveries in the state and 2,415,529 tests have been administered. Some 808 people are currently hospitalized across the state.

The percent positive number is 6.61%, the state said.

