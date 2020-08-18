Tennessee Coronavirus: 39 deaths from COVID-19 reported by state for Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Department of Health said COVID-19 death rose by 39 on Tuesday, a 2.81% increase from Monday.
The number of cases rose by 1,034 from Monday to 135,778, a 0.77% increase from Monday.
Coronavirus deaths total 1,426. Knox County reported its 51st death.
There have been 5,981 hospitalizations and 96,896 recoveries in the state. Some 1,891,875 tests have been administered in Tennessee.
The percent positive is 5.23%, the state said.
The University of Tennessee-Knoxville reported there are 75 active COVID-19 cases on campus and 270 are in self-isolation. Chancellor Donde Plowman made it clear that there will be consequences for students that do not comply with COVID-19 guidelines.
(MOBILE USERS: See day-by-day chart for Tennessee COVID-19 cases.)
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
