Tennessee Coronavirus: 81 new hospitalizations along with 62 new deaths in the state

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The Knox County Health Department on Tuesday reported two new deaths and 224 new COVID-19 cases. It's the biggest one-day increase in the total case count since the pandemic began. The previous high was 222 new cases reported on Sept. 6.

Active cases in Knox County jumped by 213 on Tuesday. There are now 1,692 active cases in the county. The total inactive case count is now 13,487 after 21 new inactive cases were reported on Tuesday.