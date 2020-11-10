Tennessee Coronavirus: 81 new hospitalizations along with 62 new deaths in the state

COVID-19 in Tennessee – Continuing Coverage (WKRN Graphics)

TENNESSEE (WATE) — State reports 1,979 new COVID-19 cases, 62 new deaths, and 3,628 recoveries on Tuesday.

Tennessee Department of Health says the percent positive for today is 12.40%.

Totals:

  • 289,749 COVID-19 cases
  • 3,672 deaths
  • 1,634 current hospitalizations
  • 3,925,460 tests
  • 256,143 recoveries

