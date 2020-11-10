TENNESSEE (WATE) — State reports 1,979 new COVID-19 cases, 62 new deaths, and 3,628 recoveries on Tuesday.
Tennessee Department of Health says the percent positive for today is 12.40%.
Totals:
- 289,749 COVID-19 cases
- 3,672 deaths
- 1,634 current hospitalizations
- 3,925,460 tests
- 256,143 recoveries
LATEST STORIES
- Tennessee Coronavirus: 81 new hospitalizations along with 62 new deaths in the state
- Fall into younger looking skin
- Kenosha shooter’s mother tries to deflect blame from her son
- Mississippi’s Asya Branch makes history with Miss USA win
- GM to hire 3,000 mostly remote jobs. Here’s what they are looking for