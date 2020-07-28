Tennessee Coronavirus: 99,044 COVID-19 cases, up by 2,555

Coronavirus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee saw COVID-19 cases increase by 2,555 from Tuesday to 99,044 — an increase of 2,6%

The Tennessee Department of Health said other daily report statistics were unavailable due to a technical issue, but will posted when the problem is resolved. 

