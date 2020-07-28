Tennessee Coronavirus: 99,044 COVID-19 cases, up by 2,555

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee saw COVID-19 cases increase by 2,555 from Tuesday to 99,044 — an increase of 2,6%

The Tennessee Department of Health said other daily report statistics were unavailable due to a technical issue, but will posted when the problem is resolved.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 99,044 as of July 28, 2020. We have encountered a technical disruption that has delayed the reporting of some of the daily data points. We will post the complete data set as soon as it is available. pic.twitter.com/t7Uy7ZHNQm — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) July 28, 2020