Tennessee Coronavirus: 99,044 COVID-19 cases, up by 2,555

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee saw COVID-19 cases increase by 2,555 from Tuesday to 99,044 — an increase of 2,6%
The Tennessee Department of Health said other daily report statistics were unavailable due to a technical issue, but will posted when the problem is resolved.
(MOBILE USERS: See day-by-day chart for Tennessee COVID-19 cases.)
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: COVID-19 cases surpass 93K in Tennessee as some school systems look to start in the coming weeks
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- 23 employees, 13 patients test positive for COVID-19 on non-COVID floor of Mass. hospital
- Entire Michigan State football team currently in isolation or quarantine following COVID-19 testing
- Sevier County School BOE votes pushing back school start date, new policies for 2020-2021 school year
- Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has no plans to close bars, require masks
- Reopening Schools: Anderson County Schools release detailed reopening plan
- Shelby County Schools to go virtual when classes resume in August
- Coronavirus Tennessee: Top White House Coronavirus Task Force doctor urges Tennesseans to wear masks as cases rise to 96,489
- Expiring soon: What to do if your $600 weekly unemployment check ends this week
- 10th Annual Knoxville BrewFest canceled due to health and safety concerns
- Carson-Newman University cancels in-person graduation plans for virtual ceremony due to pandemic
- Planet Fitness will require masks at all locations
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County makes testing changes, explains how it reports deaths
- World’s biggest COVID-19 vaccine study begins; trial to include 30K volunteers