Tennessee Coronavirus: Another big jump in cases to 93,936, up by 3,140

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee took a big jump to 93,936 on Sunday with 3,140 new cases reported — an increase of 3.5%, the Tennessee Department of Health said.

Deaths rose by three to 967, an increase of 0.3% from Saturday. Knox County reported its 23rd death from the virus on Saturday.

There are currently 4,244 reported hospitalizations and 54,730 recoveries. There have been 1,381,859 virus tests done.

