Tennessee Coronavirus: August begins with 108,184 cases, 1,067 deaths and 67,651 recoveries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee starts August with 108,184 coronavirus cases and 1,067 deaths.

Cases of the virus increased by 2,225 from Friday, an increase of 2.1%.

Seven more Tennesseans have died from COVID-19, according to the statistics. That is a 0.7% increase from Friday and the death toll is 1,067. Knox County reported two deaths on Saturday.

There have been 4,724 hospitalizations and 67,651 recoveries. Some 1,541,615 tests have been administered in Tennessee.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 108,184 as of August 1, 2020 including 1,067 deaths, 4,724 hospitalizations and 67,651 recovered. For additional data, go to https://t.co/Psc3HeZnJJ. pic.twitter.com/OzFzhlKGNh — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) August 1, 2020