Tennessee Coronavirus: August begins with 108,184 cases, 1,067 deaths and 67,651 recoveries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee starts August with 108,184 coronavirus cases and 1,067 deaths.
Cases of the virus increased by 2,225 from Friday, an increase of 2.1%.
Seven more Tennesseans have died from COVID-19, according to the statistics. That is a 0.7% increase from Friday and the death toll is 1,067. Knox County reported two deaths on Saturday.
There have been 4,724 hospitalizations and 67,651 recoveries. Some 1,541,615 tests have been administered in Tennessee.
(MOBILE USERS: See day-by-day chart for Tennessee COVID-19 cases.)
