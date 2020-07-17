Tennessee Coronavirus: Case count goes to 73,819 with 2,279 new ones

Coronavirus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee has had 73,819 coronavirus cases with 2,279 new cases reported on Friday, the Tennessee Department of Health said..

The case count is an increase of 3.2% from Thursday. Deaths rose by 19 to 815, an increase of 2.4%.

There are currently 3,562 reported hospitalizations and 42,734 recoveries. There have been 1,149,991 total tests.

