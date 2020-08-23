Tennessee Coronavirus: COVID-10 cases rise 1.3% to 143,937

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee reported 1,854 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, a 1.3% increase. It pushed the cumulative number of cases to 143,937, the Tennessee Department of Health reported.

There are were four new deaths for a total of 1,567, 0.26% increase.

There have been 6,378 hospitalizations and 104,054 recoveries in the state. Some 2,042,256 tests have been administered in Tennessee.

The percent positive is 5.70%, the state said.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 143,937 as of August 23, 2020 including 1,567 deaths, 6,378 hospitalizations and 104,054 recovered. [Percent positive for today is 5.70%.] For additional data: https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/iGvOuSujp1 — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) August 23, 2020