Tennessee: Coronavirus cases hit 26,071 with 417 deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state were 26,071 on Saturday with 417 deaths, the Tennessee Department of Health said.

Cases were up by 551 — or 2.2%, the Department of Health reported.

Deaths were also up by nine from Friday to 417, also an increase of 2.2%. There have been 17,124 recoveries from the virus.

There have been 1,923 people hospitalized and 491,421 have been tested.

