Tennessee: Coronavirus cases hit 26,071 with 417 deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state were 26,071 on Saturday with 417 deaths, the Tennessee Department of Health said.
Cases were up by 551 — or 2.2%, the Department of Health reported.
Deaths were also up by nine from Friday to 417, also an increase of 2.2%. There have been 17,124 recoveries from the virus.
RELATED: Timeline of the pandemic
There have been 1,923 people hospitalized and 491,421 have been tested.
RELATED: Tracking the spread of coronavirus in the United States
(MOBILE USERS: See day-by-day chart for Tennessee COVID-19 cases.)
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: State count for COVID-19 cases surpasses 25,000
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- Some campgrounds and visitor centers reopening in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park
- Coronavirus: Tennessee COVID-19 cases rise by 400 to 25,520
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Active Knox County cases drop below 100
- 8-year-old North Carolina girl dies after battling COVID-19
- COVID-19 case halts Farragut football practice
- CDC director admits country’s COVID-19 response shortcomings
- Tennessee issues new guidelines for concert venues, fairs and fireworks displays
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Cases rise by 298 to 25,120 with 401 deaths
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: 112 active Knox County cases, 452 total
- East Tennessee healthcare worker shares experience treating COVID-19 patients in New York
- Delta Airlines to extend social distancing on flights through September
- Tennessee unemployment claims approaching 600,000 since mid-March
- White House fears resurgence of pandemic after protests