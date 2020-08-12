Tennessee Coronavirus: Cases rise by 1,478 and deaths are up 18 in state’s COVID-19 report

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee reached 126,393 on Wednesday, a 1.18% increase from Tuesday There were 1,478 new cases reported by the Tennessee Department of Health.

Deaths rose by 18, a 1.42% increase from Tuesday for a total of 1,289. Knox County reported one new death earlier Wednesday.

There have been 5,554 hospitalizations and 87,290 recoveries. Some 1,757,690 tests have been administered in Tennessee.

An employee of a Nashville-area business assaulted earlier this week after telling a customer he would need to wear a mask inside the store says he has been fired from his job. Jarred Severino said he was working Monday evening at the Mapco on Old Hickory Boulevard, south of Interstate 40, when a man entered without a mask.

Two men have been charged for their alleged roles in hosting the now infamous East Nashville house party attended by hundreds of people earlier this month.

Despite decisions by the Big Ten and Pac 12 college athletic conferences, the Southeastern Conference continues to plan to play football and other sports this fall.

(MOBILE USERS: See map of COVID-19 by county.)

(MOBILE USERS: See day-by-day chart for Tennessee COVID-19 cases.)

MOBILE USERS: See animated bar chart of COVID-19 cases in Tennessee.

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee talks about school reopening guidance and high school sports

Air travel not expected to recover until 2024

Fed wrestles with its next moves as virus stalls US economy

Dr. Deborah Birx urges Tennesseans to wear masks

Cocke County Schools delay start of fall semester

Oak Ridge Schools: Jefferson Middle staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Gov. Lee allows contact sports to resume

Local educators react to governor's recommendations for reopening schools

Ice Bears season start pushed back

ETSU releases fall semester plans

Survey shows more Knox County teachers prefer virtual class

Concerns remain for parents of special education students

Residents, staff test positive for COVID-19 at Oak Ridge senior living facility

Medic screening all donors for COVID-19 antibodies

University of Tennesse Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer says 'OK, team, we’re gonna win this one,'

Regal Cinemas new reopening date is Aug. 21

Sevier County schools to discuss reopening Monday

Pelosi: GOP in 'disarray' over COVID rescue bill

Positive COVID-19 case at Alcoa Middle School

McEnany: Schools, teachers considered 'essential'

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter