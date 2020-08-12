Tennessee Coronavirus: Cases rise by 1,478 and deaths are up 18 in state’s COVID-19 report

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee reached 126,393 on Wednesday, a 1.18% increase from Tuesday There were 1,478 new cases reported by the Tennessee Department of Health.
Deaths rose by 18, a 1.42% increase from Tuesday for a total of 1,289. Knox County reported one new death earlier Wednesday.
There have been 5,554 hospitalizations and 87,290 recoveries. Some 1,757,690 tests have been administered in Tennessee.
An employee of a Nashville-area business assaulted earlier this week after telling a customer he would need to wear a mask inside the store says he has been fired from his job. Jarred Severino said he was working Monday evening at the Mapco on Old Hickory Boulevard, south of Interstate 40, when a man entered without a mask.
Two men have been charged for their alleged roles in hosting the now infamous East Nashville house party attended by hundreds of people earlier this month.
Despite decisions by the Big Ten and Pac 12 college athletic conferences, the Southeastern Conference continues to plan to play football and other sports this fall.
