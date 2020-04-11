Tennessee coronavirus cases stands at 5,114 with 101 deaths

Breaking News
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The number of coronavirus cases stands at 5,114 with deaths climbing to 101, the Tennessee Department of Health reported on Saturday.

The number of new cases grew by 252 — only 5% — from Friday while the number of deaths rose by three.

There have been 556 hospitalizations attributed to the coronavirus in Tennessee and 1,386 people have recovered. There have been 66,828 tests administered in the state.

The top 10 counties for COVID-19 cases:

CountyCases
Shelby County1,130
Davidson County1,111
Sumner County435
Williamson County312
Rutherford County235
Knox County169
Wilson County135
Hamilton County105
Montgomery County86
Putnam County85

The five counties with the most deaths from COVID-19:

CountyDeaths
Sumner County22
Shelby County20
Davidson County13
Hamilton County 1010
Rutherford County6

Earlier Saturday, the Knox County Health Department is reporting one new case on Saturday, bringing the total case number to 155. The state reports 169 cases for Knox County.

Starting Monday, the Knox County Health Department will be able to increase testing its current 15-20 tests per day to more than 90 tests per day and to loosen restrictions on who will be able to be tested.

Those with underlying health conditions that are at-risk for COVID-19 complications and those experiencing expanded symptoms outside the “big three” of fever, cough and shortness of breath will be considered for testing

“Testing remains one of the most important ways to determine the state of health in Knox County and we are encouraged by this progress,” Charity Menefee, director of Communicable and Environmental Disease for the health department, said Friday.

Tests will continue to be available Monday through Friday at the health department. Call ahead to schedule an appointment, 865-215-5555 or toll-free 888-288-6022.

Despite the increased the department’s testing capacity, the best way to get a test remains through your primary care physician, Menefee said. If you do not have a primary care doctor, the health department phone bank can help you find a medical care facility that will help you with getting a test.

Meanwhile, The Tennessee Department of Corrections said Saturday that an inmate at the Turney Center Industrial Complex-Annex in Wayne County has tested positive for COVID-19.

The state Health Department on Friday released data on confirmed coronavirus cases in the state’s nursing homes, but did not disclose whether patients had died at those facilities.

