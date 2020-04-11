Tennessee coronavirus cases stands at 5,114 with 101 deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The number of coronavirus cases stands at 5,114 with deaths climbing to 101, the Tennessee Department of Health reported on Saturday.
The number of new cases grew by 252 — only 5% — from Friday while the number of deaths rose by three.
There have been 556 hospitalizations attributed to the coronavirus in Tennessee and 1,386 people have recovered. There have been 66,828 tests administered in the state.
RELATED: U.S. surpasses Italy as country with the most coronavirus-related deaths
The top 10 counties for COVID-19 cases:
|County
|Cases
|Shelby County
|1,130
|Davidson County
|1,111
|Sumner County
|435
|Williamson County
|312
|Rutherford County
|235
|Knox County
|169
|Wilson County
|135
|Hamilton County
|105
|Montgomery County
|86
|Putnam County
|85
The five counties with the most deaths from COVID-19:
|County
|Deaths
|Sumner County
|22
|Shelby County
|20
|Davidson County
|13
|Hamilton County 10
|10
|Rutherford County
|6
Earlier Saturday, the Knox County Health Department is reporting one new case on Saturday, bringing the total case number to 155. The state reports 169 cases for Knox County.
Starting Monday, the Knox County Health Department will be able to increase testing its current 15-20 tests per day to more than 90 tests per day and to loosen restrictions on who will be able to be tested.
Those with underlying health conditions that are at-risk for COVID-19 complications and those experiencing expanded symptoms outside the “big three” of fever, cough and shortness of breath will be considered for testing
“Testing remains one of the most important ways to determine the state of health in Knox County and we are encouraged by this progress,” Charity Menefee, director of Communicable and Environmental Disease for the health department, said Friday.
Tests will continue to be available Monday through Friday at the health department. Call ahead to schedule an appointment, 865-215-5555 or toll-free 888-288-6022.
Despite the increased the department’s testing capacity, the best way to get a test remains through your primary care physician, Menefee said. If you do not have a primary care doctor, the health department phone bank can help you find a medical care facility that will help you with getting a test.
Meanwhile, The Tennessee Department of Corrections said Saturday that an inmate at the Turney Center Industrial Complex-Annex in Wayne County has tested positive for COVID-19.
The state Health Department on Friday released data on confirmed coronavirus cases in the state’s nursing homes, but did not disclose whether patients had died at those facilities.
(MOBILE USERS: See day-by-day chart for Tennessee COVID-19 cases.)
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: State, county case counts continue to climb; deaths due to COVID-19 rise to 65 in TN
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- List: COVID-19 assessment sites in East Tennessee
- Watch Soon: Dr. Fauci on what’s next for the U.S. in the coronavirus battle
- Grocery stores working to keep shelves stocked during coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus in Knox: YMCA helping community with emergency child care camps
- Police in Texas arrest teen who claimed she was intentionally spreading coronavirus
- MEDIC Regional Blood Center adding more precautions during COVID-19 pandemic
- Father of immunocompromised daughter urges East Tennesseans to stay home amid coronavirus outbreak
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: UT Medical Center applies extra COVID-19 precautions
- The Tennessee coronavirus death toll rises to 72 with 4,138 COVID-19 cases statewide
- PSA: Knoxville, please stay at home
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County confirms two new deaths, total cases at 126
- Tennessee gov sees good news in virus model, urges vigilance
- Knoxvillians adhere to guidelines with social distance ‘tailgating’