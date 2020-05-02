1  of  2
Breaking News
Tennessee Coronavirus: Cases top 12,600 with 209 deaths; tests approaching 200,000 Coronavirus in Tennessee: 35 active Knox County cases; free testing in East Tennessee
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Tennessee Coronavirus: Cases top 12,600 with 209 deaths; tests approaching 200,000

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Department of Health reported Saturday that the COVID–19 case count is 12,661 as the easing of restrictions on businesses continues.

The one-day increase in cases Saturday was 770, up 6.5%. Deaths were up by five to 209, a 2.5% increase from Friday, according to figures from the Tennessee Department of Health.

RELATED: Governor releases new ‘Close Contact Business Guidelines’ for reopening amid coronavirus

A large spike in coronavirus cases this week in the state came from positive tests in prisons, Gov. Bill Lee said Friday. That continued in the statistics released Saturday with 324 new cases in Trousdale County, where there is an outbreak affecting nearly all the inmate population at a state correctional facility.

The Tennessee county tops the list of hotspots in the nation in cases per capita, according to The New York Times. Bledsoe County, where there is another large prison outbreak of the virus, is No. 4 on that list.

The state plans to test its entire prison population.

The Tennessee Department of Correctcions also said it has delivered more than 93,000 masks for staff, inmates, county jails, and healthcare workers. COVID-19 disinfection and safety measures are ongoing at all state corectional facilities and is practicing recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state Health Department.

RELAETD: Timeline of the pandemic

There have been 1,125 people hospitalized and 5,718 have recovered. The number of people tested for COVID-19 in the state is 196,276.

RELATED: Where to find a mask in East Tennessee

(MOBILE USERS: See map of COVID-19 by county.)

(MOBILE USERS: See day-by-day chart for Tennessee COVID-19 cases.)

MOBILE USERS: See animated bar chart of COVID-19 cases in Tennessee.

 

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Gov. Bill Lee announces requirement for COVID-19 testing at all long-term care facilities in state

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Bill Lee announces requirement for COVID-19 testing at all long-term care facilities in state"

Charity Menefee of the Knox County Health Department does a coronavirus briefing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Charity Menefee of the Knox County Health Department does a coronavirus briefing"

Roy Horn, of Siegfried & Roy, tests positive for coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Roy Horn, of Siegfried & Roy, tests positive for coronavirus"

State Reps.: Salons, barbers will be able to open across state May 6

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Reps.: Salons, barbers will be able to open across state May 6"

Sailors head back to aircraft carrier hit by virus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sailors head back to aircraft carrier hit by virus outbreak"

The Island in Pigeon Forge to reopen May 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Island in Pigeon Forge to reopen May 1"

Knoxville West Town Mall to open May 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knoxville West Town Mall to open May 1"

Gov. Lee issues Executive Order No. 30

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Lee issues Executive Order No. 30"

Gyms allowed to begin reopening Friday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gyms allowed to begin reopening Friday"

Businesses lighting Knoxville in blue to show support for front line workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Businesses lighting Knoxville in blue to show support for front line workers"

Churches deciding on whether to hold in-person service right away

Thumbnail for the video titled "Churches deciding on whether to hold in-person service right away"

Knox County Health Dept.: Business owners responsible for following COVID-19 guidelines

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Dept.: Business owners responsible for following COVID-19 guidelines"

Sen. Amy Klobuchar describes husband's COVID-19 bout

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sen. Amy Klobuchar describes husband's COVID-19 bout"

Boris Johnson: We are beginning to turn the tide

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boris Johnson: We are beginning to turn the tide"

Knox County and Knoxville unveil highlights of a phased-in COVID-19 economic reopening plan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County and Knoxville unveil highlights of a phased-in COVID-19 economic reopening plan"

Concern in China over possible second wave of coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Concern in China over possible second wave of coronavirus"

IRS requesting thousands of employees return to work

Thumbnail for the video titled "IRS requesting thousands of employees return to work"

Smithfield Foods temporarily closing Illinois plant due to employees testing positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Smithfield Foods temporarily closing Illinois plant due to employees testing positive for COVID-19"

Coronavirus: Miss Tennessee pageant competition postponed to August

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Miss Tennessee pageant competition postponed to August"

Nations, US states each chart their own path on reopening

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nations, US states each chart their own path on reopening"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter