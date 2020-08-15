Tennessee Coronavirus: Cases up 1,289 with 19 new deaths in Saturday statistics from the Tennessee Department of Health

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – COVID-19 cases rose by 1,289 and deaths by 19 in the Saturday statistics from the Tennessee Department of Health.
The number of cases grew by 0.99% from Friday to 131,747.
The deaths were a 1.43% increase for a total of 1,345.
Knox County reported one new death on Saturday after reporting another on Friday. Knox County has had 49 deaths, 29 of them of people aged 65 and up, and 32 of them among men.
There have been 5,813 hospitalizations and 92,100 recoveries in the state. Some 1,827,520 tests have been administered in Tennessee.
With classes beginning Wednesday — and already 28 cases reported — the University of Tennessee at Knoxville held a media tour to talk about how both dormroom and classroom life will be unlike any other semester this fall.
