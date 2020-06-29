Tennessee: Coronavirus cases up 19% in a week to 42,297

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee reported 2,125 new coronavirus cases on Monday to bring the total to 42,297, a 19% increase from last Monday, or 6,744 cases.

Cases increased from Saturday by 5.3%. (No data was released on Sunday due to an unplanned shutdown in its monitoring network.

Deaths rose to 592 on Monday, an increase of 61 from a week ago — a 11.5% increase, the Tennessee Department of Health reported. The percentage increase from Saturday is 1.4%, or eight new deaths.

Some 26,962 people have recovered from the virus. There have been 2,599 people hospitalized and 776,858 have been tested.

Despite recent record increases in coronavirus cases, Tennessee’s death rate remains low and there are plenty of available intensive care hospital beds available. Increases in hospitalizations and deaths, however, trail spikes in new cases by days.

**Today's report reflects two days of data.**