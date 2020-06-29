Tennessee: Coronavirus cases up 19% in a week to 42,297

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee reported 2,125 new coronavirus cases on Monday to bring the total to 42,297, a 19% increase from last Monday, or 6,744 cases.
Cases increased from Saturday by 5.3%. (No data was released on Sunday due to an unplanned shutdown in its monitoring network.
Deaths rose to 592 on Monday, an increase of 61 from a week ago — a 11.5% increase, the Tennessee Department of Health reported. The percentage increase from Saturday is 1.4%, or eight new deaths.
Some 26,962 people have recovered from the virus. There have been 2,599 people hospitalized and 776,858 have been tested.
Despite recent record increases in coronavirus cases, Tennessee’s death rate remains low and there are plenty of available intensive care hospital beds available. Increases in hospitalizations and deaths, however, trail spikes in new cases by days.
(MOBILE USERS: See day-by-day chart for Tennessee COVID-19 cases.)
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: Confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in TN
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- Memphis mayor issues statement on masks as COVID-19 cases increase
- An inside look: How plasma donation can help COVID-19 patients
- Texas putting reopening on ‘pause’ as virus cases soar
- World hits coronavirus milestones amid fears worse to come
- Sen. Alexander: ‘Millions who admire President Trump would follow his lead if he wore a mask when appropriate’
- Metro Department of Health issues order mandating face masks in Nashville starting Monday
- Tennessee not issuing coronavirus stats on Sunday due to ‘unplanned shutdown’
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 16 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, total cases at 859
- Experts see no proof of child-abuse surge amid pandemic
- World leaders, stars unite at event aimed at fighting virus
- Florida records new daily high with nearly 10,000 COVID-19 cases
- What to wear: Feds’ mixed messages on masks sow confusion
- As cases surge in US, rural areas seeing increases as well