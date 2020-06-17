Tennessee coronavirus cases up 313 to 32,143

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —Tennessee reported 313 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday — just a 1% one-day increase — to bring the total to 32,143.
Deaths rose from Tuesday to 497, an increase of four, the Tennessee Department of Health reported.
As of last week, the total number of COVID-19 cases will include both laboratory-confirmed cases and probable cases as defined in Centers for Disease Control and Prevention surveillance case definitions, according to a news release from the department.
Some 21,282 people have recovered from the virus. There have been 2,190 people hospitalized and 644,344 have been tested.
(MOBILE USERS: See day-by-day chart for Tennessee COVID-19 cases.)
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: Confirmed, probable COVID-19 cases continue to rise amid reopenings
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- Coronavirus: 2 employees at 2 Hillcrest Healthcare facilities in Knox County test positive for COVID-19
- Poll: 45% of parents unwilling to send their kids to school
- Sevier County continues to see rise in COVID-19 cases
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: TDH reports 31,160 COVID-19 cases for June 15
- Tossed masks and gloves threaten drainage systems ahead of hurricane season
- US revokes emergency use of drugs touted by Trump vs. virus
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: 94 active Knox County cases, Phase 3 guidelines to go before Board of Health
- White House considers second round of stimulus: How much money could you receive?
- Tennessee Aquarium reopening this week after 3-month closure
- Nashville bars respond to COVID-19 citations, say it’s a double standard with protests
- TN: Coronavirus cases pass 30,000 with 891 new reports
- WATCH: Health, diversity experts tackle racism on â€˜Coronavirus House Calls’
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: 105 active Knox County cases, 568 total cases