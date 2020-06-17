Tennessee coronavirus cases up 313 to 32,143

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —Tennessee reported 313 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday — just a 1% one-day increase — to bring the total to 32,143.

Deaths rose from Tuesday to 497, an increase of four, the Tennessee Department of Health reported.

As of last week, the total number of COVID-19 cases will include both laboratory-confirmed cases and probable cases as defined in Centers for Disease Control and Prevention surveillance case definitions, according to a news release from the department.

Some 21,282 people have recovered from the virus. There have been 2,190 people hospitalized and 644,344 have been tested.

