Tennessee: Coronavirus cases up to 37,235 as mayor of Wilson County declares emergency

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee reported 932 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday — a 2.6% one-day increase — to bring the total to 37,235.
Deaths rose to 556 on Wednesday, an increase of 14 from Tuesday — also a 2.6% increase, the Tennessee Department of Health reported.
Some 24,673 people have recovered from the virus. There have been 2,386 people hospitalized and 718,038 have been tested.
Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto declared a state of emergency after the 14-day average daily number of new coronavirus cases hit 11.4 and has gone up seven days in a row. There were a total of 8 deaths from COVID-19 in Wilson County from May 12-June 5 and from June 9-23, that increased to 15 people.
Knox County saw its COVID-19 related hospitalizations more than double, but the number of coronavirus patients in the hospital remains very low at just eight. The Knox County Health Department tweeted Wednesday afternoon that “Due to the high volume of individuals interested in being tested for COVID-19, we are cutting the wait line at 2 p.m. If someone is in line by 2 p.m., they will be tested.”
