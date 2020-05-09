Tennessee Coronavirus: COIVD-19 cases rise 2.4% to 14,768

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee is reporting 14,768 total cases of the coronavirus and 242 deaths on Saturday as testing passes the quarter-million mark.

Cases rose from Friday by 348 — or 2.4%, the Tennessee Department of Health reported. The number of COVID-19 deaths was up by just one, the department said.

There have been 1,319 people hospitalized and 7,369 have recovered. The number of people tested for COVID-19 in the state is 252,748.

Need a mask? The Knox County Health Department began distributing free masks Wednesday, part of 5 million the state is distributing statewide. The masks were made by a North Caroline sock maker.

Not everyone thinks it was $8.2 million well spent.

Folks are picking up Gov Lee’s masks from the health dept. Package says not for medical use. A friend picked 1 up and said it looks like somebody cut a sock in half it’s very porous and I can see through it. It’s like trying to keep chipmunks out of your garden with chicken wire. pic.twitter.com/0VZnfc9X6f — Gloria Johnson (@VoteGloriaJ) May 6, 2020

The confirmed COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 14,768 as of May 9, 2020, including 242 deaths, 1,319 hospitalizations and 7,369 recovered. For more information: https://t.co/Pwof6IANuV. Questions or need assistance? Call the Public Information Line at (833) 556-2476. pic.twitter.com/9x49PXVXPG — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) May 9, 2020