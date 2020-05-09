Tennessee Coronavirus: COIVD-19 cases rise 2.4% to 14,768

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee is reporting 14,768 total cases of the coronavirus and 242 deaths on Saturday as testing passes the quarter-million mark.
Cases rose from Friday by 348 — or 2.4%, the Tennessee Department of Health reported. The number of COVID-19 deaths was up by just one, the department said.
There have been 1,319 people hospitalized and 7,369 have recovered. The number of people tested for COVID-19 in the state is 252,748.
Need a mask? The Knox County Health Department began distributing free masks Wednesday, part of 5 million the state is distributing statewide. The masks were made by a North Caroline sock maker.
Not everyone thinks it was $8.2 million well spent.
