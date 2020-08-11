Tennessee Coronavirus: COVID-19 cases climb to almost 125K; 38 more deaths

Coronavirus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee reached 124,915 on Tuesday, a 0,81% increase from Monday. There were 1,001 new cases reported by the Tennessee Department of Health.

Deaths rose by 38, an 3.08% increase from Monday for a total of 1,271. 

There have been 5,464 hospitalizations and 85,313 recoveries. Some 1.738,875 tests have been administered in Tennessee.

Vanderbilt released a new modeling report Monday which shows the relationship between face mask mandates and hospitalization rates in Tennessee.

The analysis found hospitals that treat COVID-19 patients from areas without mask requirements have seen relatively faster growth in hospitalizations compared to those that treat patients from areas where mask mandates are in effect.

(MOBILE USERS: See day-by-day chart for Tennessee COVID-19 cases.)

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

