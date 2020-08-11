Tennessee Coronavirus: COVID-19 cases climb to almost 125K; 38 more deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee reached 124,915 on Tuesday, a 0,81% increase from Monday. There were 1,001 new cases reported by the Tennessee Department of Health.
Deaths rose by 38, an 3.08% increase from Monday for a total of 1,271.
There have been 5,464 hospitalizations and 85,313 recoveries. Some 1.738,875 tests have been administered in Tennessee.
Vanderbilt released a new modeling report Monday which shows the relationship between face mask mandates and hospitalization rates in Tennessee.
The analysis found hospitals that treat COVID-19 patients from areas without mask requirements have seen relatively faster growth in hospitalizations compared to those that treat patients from areas where mask mandates are in effect.
(MOBILE USERS: See day-by-day chart for Tennessee COVID-19 cases.)
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: TN Dept. of Health reports over 123K total cases, along with over 1,200 deaths
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- Coronavirus breaks out again in New Zealand after 102 days
- Metro Health Dept. reports 114 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths in Nashville
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 117 new recoveries, no new deaths
- Greeneville City Schools now providing weekly update on ‘number of personnel COVID-19 cases’ within district
- Johnson City man biking 3,000 mi. cross-country to raise money for COVID-19 relief
- Residents of Tennessee, other states report receiving unsolicited masks from China
- Mystery masks: Unsolicited face masks from China arriving in mailboxes
- Vanderbilt releases modeling report about mask mandates, COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tennessee
- Global coronavirus cases double in 45 days, top 20 million
- Putin says Russia has approved coronavirus vaccine, one of his daughters has received it
- Two businesses won’t be reopening in Knoxville’s Market Square
- Tennessee Coronavirus: 1,202 new COVID-19 cases push total to 123,914
- Second stimulus checks: Where we stand as a new week begins