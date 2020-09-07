NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee reported 983 new coronavirus cases on Monday, a 0.60% increase. The cumulative number of cases is 165,109, the Tennessee Department of Health reported.

There are four new coronavirus-related deaths reported for a total of 1,869, a 0.21%% increase. Knox County on Monday reported its fifth coronavirus-related death in September and the 63rd overall.

There are 146,213 recoveries in the state and 2,340,380 tests have been administered. Some 826 people are currently hospitalized across the state.

The percent positive number fell to 7.72%, the state said.

While the state’s numbers have been slowing over the holiday weekend, the surge in cases at the University of Tennessee continues. According to the University of Tennessee-Knoxville COVID-19 dashboard, there are 590 active cases at the university as of Sunday. Of the 590 cases, 584 are students.

