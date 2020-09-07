NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee reported 983 new coronavirus cases on Monday, a 0.60% increase. The cumulative number of cases is 165,109, the Tennessee Department of Health reported.
There are four new coronavirus-related deaths reported for a total of 1,869, a 0.21%% increase. Knox County on Monday reported its fifth coronavirus-related death in September and the 63rd overall.
There are 146,213 recoveries in the state and 2,340,380 tests have been administered. Some 826 people are currently hospitalized across the state.
The percent positive number fell to 7.72%, the state said.
While the state’s numbers have been slowing over the holiday weekend, the surge in cases at the University of Tennessee continues. According to the University of Tennessee-Knoxville COVID-19 dashboard, there are 590 active cases at the university as of Sunday. Of the 590 cases, 584 are students.
(MOBILE USERS: See day-by-day chart for Tennessee COVID-19 cases.)
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: More than 159K confirmed, probable COVID-19 cases reported by TDH
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- Colleges combating coronavirus turn to stinky savior: sewage
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 5th death in September, 63rd overall
- 590 COVID-19 cases at University of Tennessee, isolations approach 2,000
- Virus cases set record for 2nd straight week in Kentucky
- India now 2nd behind US in virus cases amid economic pain
- Tennessee Coronavirus: State has had 164,126 COVID-19 cases and 145,359 recoveries
- Report: 60 COVID-19 deaths traced to college campuses
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 222 new cases & 77 new inactive cases on Sunday
- Tennessee Coronavirus: 25 deaths and 1,765 new cases of COVID-19 reported Saturday
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 156 new cases & 998 inactive cases
- Model projects 288,000 US COVID-19 deaths this year as best-case scenario
- Tennessee Coronavirus: COVID-19 cases increase by 1,051; deaths up by 22
- Will long Labor Day weekend mean another coronavirus spike?