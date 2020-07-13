Tennessee Coronavirus: COVID-19 cases have doubled in less than a month to 65,274

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee reported 3,314 new coronavirus cases on Monday — a new single-day record — for a total of 65,274. In mid-June, the state had but 31,160 cases.

The 3,314 new cases is a 5.3% one-day increase. Deaths rose to 749 on Monday, an increase of eight, the Tennessee Department of Health reported.

Some 36,996 people have recovered from the virus. There have been 3,284 people hospitalized and 1,053,424 have been tested.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 65,274 as of July 13, 2020 including 749 deaths, 3,284 hospitalizations and 36,996 recovered. For additional data, go to https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/bGmo2eoEtC — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) July 13, 2020