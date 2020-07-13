Tennessee Coronavirus: COVID-19 cases have doubled in less than a month to 65,274

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee reported 3,314 new coronavirus cases on Monday — a new single-day record — for a total of 65,274. In mid-June, the state had but 31,160 cases.
The 3,314 new cases is a 5.3% one-day increase. Deaths rose to 749 on Monday, an increase of eight, the Tennessee Department of Health reported.
Some 36,996 people have recovered from the virus. There have been 3,284 people hospitalized and 1,053,424 have been tested.
(MOBILE USERS: See day-by-day chart for Tennessee COVID-19 cases.)
