Tennessee Coronavirus: COVID-19 cases hit 112,441, deaths grow by 25 to 1,117

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The number of coronavirus cases hit 112,441 on Tuesday, up 1,805 or 1.63%, the Tennessee Department of Health said.
Twenty-five more Tennesseans have died from COVID-19, according to the statistics. That is a 2.29% increase from Monday. The number of deaths from the virus in the state is 1,117. Knox County reported its 40th death on Tuesday.
There have been 4,900 hospitalizations and 73,259 recoveries. Some 1,591,310 tests have been administered in Tennessee.
Fifteen employees have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff James Lee Berrong said.
Announced over the wekeend, a mask mandate is in effect in Hamblen County. Sevier County has extended its mask mandate until Aug. 29.
A Vanderbilt University report released Monday said Tennessee’s outbreak began concentrated in large urban areas but has moved into more rural communities with fewer health care resources.
