Tennessee Coronavirus: COVID-19 cases hit 122,712, up 2,127

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee totaled 122,712 on Sunday, a 1.76% increase from Saturday. There were 2,127 new cases reported by the Tennessee Department of Health.

Deaths rose by eight, an 0.66% increase from Saturday for a total of 1,223. Knox County reported one new death in its Sunday report.

There have been 5,340 hospitalizations and 80,997 recoveries. Some 1,711,319 tests have been administered in Tennessee.

More than 80 students in a Tennessee school district have been quarantined during the first week of classes after a student tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus, officials said.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 122,712 as of August 9, 2020 including 1,223 deaths, 5,304 hospitalizations and 80,997 recovered. For additional data, go to https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/TUSjhDaqwu — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) August 9, 2020