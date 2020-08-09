Tennessee Coronavirus: COVID-19 cases hit 122,712, up 2,127

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee totaled 122,712 on Sunday, a 1.76% increase from Saturday. There were 2,127 new cases reported by the Tennessee Department of Health.
Deaths rose by eight, an 0.66% increase from Saturday for a total of 1,223. Knox County reported one new death in its Sunday report.
There have been 5,340 hospitalizations and 80,997 recoveries. Some 1,711,319 tests have been administered in Tennessee.
More than 80 students in a Tennessee school district have been quarantined during the first week of classes after a student tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus, officials said.
(MOBILE USERS: See day-by-day chart for Tennessee COVID-19 cases.)
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: TN Dept. of Health reports over 117K total cases, along with over 1,200 deaths
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Lawsuit filed against Athens nursing home
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 2 new deaths, 103 new recoveries
- The Change Center temporarily closing due to COVID-19
- Morristown West football player tests positive for COVID-19
- Tennessee Coronavirus: Deaths continue to climb, rising by 20 to 1,206 on Friday
- SEC announces initial COVID-19 safety protocols
- US kids, parents perform DIY tests for coronavirus science
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 50% drop in hospitalizations
- Georgia student suspended after posting photo of crowded hall
- Kentucky governor extends mask mandate to combat coronavirus
- US stops advising against global travel, but hits Mexico
- Ohio Gov. DeWine negative for coronavirus in second test
- State announces new resources for parents and teachers