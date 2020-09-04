Tennessee Coronavirus: COVID-19 cases increase by 1,051; deaths up by 22

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee reported 1,051 new coronavirus cases on Friday, a 0.66% increase. The cumulative number of cases is 160,597, the Tennessee Department of Health reported.
There are 22 new coronavirus-related deaths reported for a total of 1,837, a 1.21% increase.
There 145,156 recoveries in the state and 2,279,035 tests have been administered. Some 865 people are currently hospitalized across the state.
The percent positive is 6.82%, the state said.
(MOBILE USERS: See day-by-day chart for Tennessee COVID-19 cases.)
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
