Tennessee Coronavirus: COVID-19 cases reach 159,546 with 1,815 deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee reported 1,738 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, a 1.1% increase. The cumulative number of cases is 159,546, the Tennessee Department of Health reported.

The state Health Department said Monday that a disruption in laboratory reporting since Friday is resulting in a higher caseload for the next few days.

There are 18 new coronavirus-related deaths reported for a total of 1,815, a 1% increase.

There 141,568 recoveries in the state and 2,260,931 tests have been administered in Tennessee.

The percent positive is 7.64%, the state said.

The Tennessee Department of Education released plans Thursday afternoon to report additional COVID-19 information at school and district levels, including numbers of new positive COVID-19 cases in districts and schools. State officials had said previously while they wanted to be transparent, federal law appeared to prevent the release of school level virus data.

“Parents and community members are working to make informed decisions, and we have determined the best path that balances informed decision making with our obligation to student privacy,” said Penny Schwinn, Tennesee Education Commissioner. “We believe this resource will not only help parents but will inform how COVID-19 is affecting student attendance, chronic absenteeism, and overall student attainment.”

Next week, a new dashboard will launch on the Tennessee Department of Education’s website that will display information reported by districts about COVID-19 and whether or how positive cases within a school may impact the way teachers deliver instruction to students, the department said in a news release.

The state also has made a number of changes to the data it reports. In a news release, the state said changes are being made to:

Reporting Inactive/Recovered Cases

Starting Thursday, the state Health Department case count reports will include figures for “Inactive/Recovered” cases and will no longer include data for “Recovered” cases.

“Inactive/Recovered” cases will include people who are 14 days or more beyond their illness onset date (or, for asymptomatic cases, their specimen collection date).

This will more closely align with what is now understood about the infectious period of COVID-19, as recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show most patients with COVID-19 are no longer infectious after 10 days. Previously, The state considered a case recovered after a 21-day period.

Correcting County Locations

The state Health Department is also correcting discrepancies in county location for about 1,700 cases, as the county to which they were originally assigned does not correspond correctly to their street addresses.

This can occur in laboratory reports because some lab systems automatically assign county location based on the patient’s ZIP code, which may be incorrect if the ZIP code straddles county lines. These cases will be corrected all at once, which will result in case count changes for some counties. A solution is in place to automate this process in the future.

New Reports and Data Points

Starting Thursday, individual County Data Snapshots will provide information on case counts, hospitalizations, testing and more for each county at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov/data/county-data-snapshot.html.

In addition, the new weekly Critical Indicators Report includes information to help stakeholders monitor trends in cases, symptoms, testing capabilities and health care system capacity. Here is the Critical Indicators Report.

The department is also adding data on current hospitalizations to daily information posted at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html.

“We’re pleased to be adding new reports to help support rapid public health actions in Tennessee communities,” Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said. “We also want to promote data transparency and help Tennesseans understand the reason case counts for some counties will change as we correct information based on their addresses.”