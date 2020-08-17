NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – On Monday, the Tennessee Department of Health said COVID-19 cases rose by 1,036 from Sunday to 134,744, a 0.77% increase from Sunday.
Coronavirus deaths are up by 21 to 1,387, a 1.54% increase. Knox County reported its 50th death.
There have been 5,881 hospitalizations and 94,812 recoveries in the state. Some 1,868,761 tests have been administered in Tennessee.
New rules easing COVID-19 restrictions on Nashville bars go into effect Monday. But some bars are choosing to stay closed because of the capacity limitations.
Twindemic? Health experts are warning of a potential “twindemic” with COVID and flu seeing a potential case uptick over the winter months. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield is urgently pushing people to get a flu shot and for companies to find ways to provide shots to its employees.
State Rep. Mike Carter of Ooltewah was hospitalized Sunday at Erlanger hospital with coronavirus. He tweeted Monday he is feeling a little better.
The Lunchbox restaurants in Knoxville said on its Facebook page that it will be closed for the next several days for its staff to get tested for COVID-19 and to deep clean all of its locations.
(MOBILE USERS: See day-by-day chart for Tennessee COVID-19 cases.)
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: TN Dept. of Health reports over 134K total cases, more than 1,300 deaths
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- Tennessee Coronavirus: COVID-19 cases stand at 134,744 with 1,387 deaths
- Tennessee lawmaker hospitalized as he battles coronavirus
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 50th death from COVID-19
- Is it safe to fly? Airlines say yes, but the public stays grounded
- With flu season looming, health experts fear ‘twindemic’
- How to know if you are getting a $500 stimulus check in August
- Bars to reopen in Nashville with limited capacity Monday
- Tennessee Coronavirus: Halfway through August, cases are up by 27,749
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 73 new cases, 46 recoveries & 2,241 active cases
- Tennessee Coronavirus: Cases up 1,289 with 19 new deaths in Saturday statistics from the Tennessee Department of Health
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: A look at UT student’s typical day during the COVID-19 pandemic
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports one new death along with 111 new cases
- CDC says people who recover from COVID-19 are protected up to 3 months