Tennessee Coronavirus: COVID-19 cases stand at 134,744 with 1,387 deaths

Coronavirus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – On Monday, the Tennessee Department of Health said COVID-19 cases rose by 1,036 from Sunday to 134,744, a 0.77% increase from Sunday.

Coronavirus deaths are up by 21 to 1,387, a 1.54% increase. Knox County reported its 50th death.

There have been 5,881 hospitalizations and 94,812 recoveries in the state. Some 1,868,761 tests have been administered in Tennessee.

New rules easing COVID-19 restrictions on Nashville bars go into effect Monday. But some bars are choosing to stay closed because of the capacity limitations.

Twindemic? Health experts are warning of a potential “twindemic” with COVID and flu seeing a potential case uptick over the winter months. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield is urgently pushing people to get a flu shot and for companies to find ways to provide shots to its employees.

State Rep. Mike Carter of Ooltewah was hospitalized Sunday at Erlanger hospital with coronavirus. He tweeted Monday he is feeling a little better.

The Lunchbox restaurants in Knoxville said on its Facebook page that it will be closed for the next several days for its staff to get tested for COVID-19 and to deep clean all of its locations.

