Tennessee Coronavirus: COVID-19 cases surge to 69,061 with another 2,273 new reports of the virus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee’s surging outbreak of coronavirus cases — increasing daily in nearly every county and, for some, at a double-digit pace — hit 69,061 cases on Wednesday with 2,273 new reports.
That is a 3.4% one-day increase. Deaths rose to 783 on Wednesday, an increase of 16, or 2.1%, the Tennessee Department of Health reported.
Some 39,857 people have recovered from the virus. There have been 3,434 people hospitalized and 1,097,053 have been tested.
Increases in cases from Tuesday in Knox area counties:
- Anderson, 17, up 7.2%
- Blount, 23, up 6.04%
- Jefferson, 23, up 10.5%
- Knox, 100, up 5.22%
- Loudon 19, up 5.38%
- Roane, 6, up 6%
- Sevier, 36, up 3.68%
- Union, 2, up 6.45%
The state has released new maps that show coronavirus statistics at the zip code level.
(MOBILE USERS: See day-by-day chart for Tennessee COVID-19 cases.)
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: Knoxville sees first triple-digit rise in cases, testing event Thursday
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Active COVID-19 cases in Knox County surpass recovered case total
- Walmart to require all customers to wear masks starting July 20
- Nashville photographer in ‘disbelief’ after testing positive for COVID-19 twice
- COVID-19 hospital data will go to White House before CDC
- Florida virus deaths surge, vaccine research moves forward
- New York Gov. threatens $2,000 fine if Tennessee travelers donâ€™t give contact information
- Bars to remain closed in Nashville as COVID-19 cases climb
- What new outdoor dining permits mean for downtown businesses
- First COVID-19 vaccine tested in US poised for final testing
- Knox County Clerk at South Knoxville office tests positive for COVID-19
- Tennessee Coronavirus: State adds 1,514 COVID-19 cases and 18 new deaths
- Second Harvest Food Bank receives $200,000 UnitedHealthcare grant
- Bar Rescue’s Jon Taffer: ‘I’m not certain a lot of bars will survive this’