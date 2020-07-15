Tennessee Coronavirus: COVID-19 cases surge to 69,061 with another 2,273 new reports of the virus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee’s surging outbreak of coronavirus cases — increasing daily in nearly every county and, for some, at a double-digit pace — hit 69,061 cases on Wednesday with 2,273 new reports.

That is a 3.4% one-day increase. Deaths rose to 783 on Wednesday, an increase of 16, or 2.1%, the Tennessee Department of Health reported.

Some 39,857 people have recovered from the virus. There have been 3,434 people hospitalized and 1,097,053 have been tested.

Increases in cases from Tuesday in Knox area counties:

Anderson, 17, up 7.2%

Blount, 23, up 6.04%

Jefferson, 23, up 10.5%

Knox, 100, up 5.22%

Loudon 19, up 5.38%

Roane, 6, up 6%

Sevier, 36, up 3.68%

Union, 2, up 6.45%

The state has released new maps that show coronavirus statistics at the zip code level.

