Tennessee Coronavirus: COVID-19 death numbers continue high for state; 57 new deaths reported Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – There are 57 new coronavirus-related deaths reported in Tennessee on Thursday for a total of 1,988, a 2.95% increase, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

So far this week 123 deaths have been reproted (four on Labor Day Monday, 27 on Tuesday, 35 on Wednesday and 57 on Thursday).

Tennessee also reported 1,650 new coronavirus cases, a 0.99% increase. The cumulative number of cases is 168,237, the Tennessee Department of Health reported.

There are 151,202 recoveries in the state and 2,388,318 tests have been administered. Some 848 people are currently hospitalized across the state.

The percent positive number is 7.15%, the state said.

