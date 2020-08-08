Tennessee Coronavirus: COVID-19 death toll in state is 1,215, up 9

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The COVID-19 death toll in Tennessee stands at 1,215 with nine reported by the Tennessee Department of Health on Saturday.

That is a 0.75% increase from Friday. Knox County reported two deaths in its Saturday report.

The number of virus cases is 120,585 with 1,803 new cases, a 1.52% increase from Friday.

There have been 5,262 hospitalizations and 80,340 recoveries. Some 1,683,722 tests have been administered in Tennessee.

A lawsuit has been filed against an Athens nursing home facility where a number of residents died in May and where both a large number of residents and staff tested positive for the virus.

