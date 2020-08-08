Tennessee Coronavirus: COVID-19 death toll in state is 1,215, up 9

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The COVID-19 death toll in Tennessee stands at 1,215 with nine reported by the Tennessee Department of Health on Saturday.
That is a 0.75% increase from Friday. Knox County reported two deaths in its Saturday report.
The number of virus cases is 120,585 with 1,803 new cases, a 1.52% increase from Friday.
There have been 5,262 hospitalizations and 80,340 recoveries. Some 1,683,722 tests have been administered in Tennessee.
A lawsuit has been filed against an Athens nursing home facility where a number of residents died in May and where both a large number of residents and staff tested positive for the virus.
(MOBILE USERS: See day-by-day chart for Tennessee COVID-19 cases.)
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: TN Dept. of Health reports over 117K total cases, along with over 1,200 deaths
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Lawsuit filed against Athens nursing home
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 2 new deaths, 103 new recoveries
- The Change Center temporarily closing due to COVID-19
- Morristown West football player tests positive for COVID-19
- Tennessee Coronavirus: Deaths continue to climb, rising by 20 to 1,206 on Friday
- SEC announces initial COVID-19 safety protocols
- US kids, parents perform DIY tests for coronavirus science
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 50% drop in hospitalizations
- Georgia student suspended after posting photo of crowded hall
- Kentucky governor extends mask mandate to combat coronavirus
- US stops advising against global travel, but hits Mexico
- Ohio Gov. DeWine negative for coronavirus in second test
- State announces new resources for parents and teachers