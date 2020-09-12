Tennessee Coronavirus: COVID-19 deaths hit 2,064 with 39 new ones reported Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – There are 39 new coronavirus-related deaths reported in Tennessee on Saturday for a total of 2,064, a 1.93% increase, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

Knox County alone reported three new deaths on Saturday.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington updated deaths projections on Friday. The widely followed model now estimated 6,032 deaths from COVID-19 in Tennessee by Jan. 1. It projects over 415,000 in the United States by the same date.

Tennessee also reported 1,032 new coronavirus cases, a 0.61% increase. The cumulative number of cases is 170,891, the Tennessee Department of Health reported.

Some 2,437,765 tests have been administered and 805 people are currently hospitalized across the state. Some 154,547 people in Tennessee have recovered from the virus.