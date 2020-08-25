Tennessee Coronavirus: COVID-19 deaths rise by 40 to 1,628 on Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – There are were 40 new coronavirus-related deaths reported Tuesday in Tennessee for a total of 1,628, a 2.52% increase.
Knox County reported two new deaths earlier in the day. Total COVID-19 deaths in Knox County are 55.
August has been a deadly month for the pandemic for Tennessee. Deaths have increased by 53.58% — or 568 — since the end of July, when they stood at 1,060.
Tennessee reported 813 new coronavirus cases, a 0.56% increase. The cumulative number of cases is 145,417, the Tennessee Department of Health reported.
There have been 6,515 hospitalizations and 108.035 recoveries in the state. Some 2,071,446 tests have been administered in Tennessee.
The percent positive is 6.3%, the state said.
(MOBILE USERS: See day-by-day chart for Tennessee COVID-19 cases.)
