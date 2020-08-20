Tennessee Coronavirus: Death toll is 1,488 with 36 new deaths on Thursday. Cases hit 139,175

Coronavirus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Department of Health said COVID-19 deaths rose by 36 on Thursday, a 2.48% increase from Wednesday. Deaths are a lagging indicator so deaths may continue to be at high levels even as new cases plateau.

The number of cases rose by 1,375 from Wednesday to 139,175, a 1% increase.

Coronavirus deaths total 1,488.

There have been 6,156 hospitalizations and 100,967 recoveries in the state. Some 1,949,404 tests have been administered in Tennessee.

The percent positive is 7.37%, the state said.

The University of Tennessee-Knoxville released new coronavirus data from the first day of classes, which began Wednesday.

