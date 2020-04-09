Breaking News
Tennessee coronavirus death toll stands at 94 with 4,634 cases
Closings
There are currently 40 active closings. Click for more details.

Tennessee coronavirus death toll stands at 94 with 4,634 cases

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The coronavirus death toll in Tennessee now totals 94, the Tennessee Department of Health report Thursday. The COVID-19 case count is 4,634.

The number of dead is up 94, or 19% from Wednesday, and the number of cases is up by 4,634 or 6%.

There have been 505 hospitalizations attributed to the coronavirus in Tennessee and 921 people have recovered. There have been 59,849 tests administered in the state.

RELATED: Coronavirus resources

There have been 449 hospitalizations attributed to the coronavirus in Tennessee and 592 people have recovered. There have been 56,618 tests administered in the state.

The total number of recovered cases in Knox County surpassed 100 on Thursday while the total number of cases surpassed 150, the Knox County Health Department said. Health Director Dr. Martha Buchanan said a possible fifth death in the county is being investigated to determine residency.

The state reports 157 cases for Knox County and three deaths. The state and county daily numbers seldom agree.

A new, rapid, COVID-19 test will soon be available in East Tennessee after being rolled out in Middle Tennessee. American Family Care launched the new rapid tests at their Spring Hill clinic this week and they are expected to be available at their locations in Alcoa and the Knoxville Cedar Bluff area in the next 7 to 10 days. Click here to view the locations map.

Both Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs and Buchanan said medical resource projections are showing a reduced need for hospital beds in the Knoxville area, a hopeful sign that social distancing and the state stay-at-home order may be working.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.

One of the best ways to prevent spread of the virus is washing your hands with soap and water. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends first washing with warm or cold water and then lathering soap for 20 seconds to get it on the backs of hands, between fingers and under fingernails before rinsing off.

You should wash your phone, too. Here’s how.

(Information from the Associated Press is included to this article.)

(MOBILE USERS: See map of COVID-19 by county.)

(MOBILE USERS: See day-by-day chart for Tennessee COVID-19 cases.)

MOBILE USERS: See animated bar chart of COVID-19 cases in Tennessee.

 

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Toilet paper shortage during outbreak? Here's why

Thumbnail for the video titled "Toilet paper shortage during outbreak? Here's why"

Sean Penn: 'Wash them hands!'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sean Penn: 'Wash them hands!'"

New rapid COVID-19 test expected to be available in East Tennessee in next 10 days

Thumbnail for the video titled "New rapid COVID-19 test expected to be available in East Tennessee in next 10 days"

Warnings multiply against Easter holiday travel, gatherings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Warnings multiply against Easter holiday travel, gatherings"

Additional COVID-19 data, including the infected gender, race and ethnicity released by state

Thumbnail for the video titled "Additional COVID-19 data, including the infected gender, race and ethnicity released by state"

Community rallies to support longtime Knoxville deli amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community rallies to support longtime Knoxville deli amid pandemic"

Knox County Health Dept. to release heat map of local COVID-19 cases

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Dept. to release heat map of local COVID-19 cases"

Starbucks makes $10 million commitment to workers affected by coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Starbucks makes $10 million commitment to workers affected by coronavirus"

Quarantine Sports: April 8 (11 p.m.)

Thumbnail for the video titled "Quarantine Sports: April 8 (11 p.m.)"

Morristown Chaplain dead from COVID-19 complications

Thumbnail for the video titled "Morristown Chaplain dead from COVID-19 complications"

Pandemic pregnancy concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pandemic pregnancy concerns"

Dolly Parton statue in Sevierville gets mask

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dolly Parton statue in Sevierville gets mask"

Explaining coronavirus case number discrepancies from county, state

Thumbnail for the video titled "Explaining coronavirus case number discrepancies from county, state"

TN House lawmaker calls for statewide COVID-19 contact tracking system

Thumbnail for the video titled "TN House lawmaker calls for statewide COVID-19 contact tracking system"

Knoxville post office worker tests positive for coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knoxville post office worker tests positive for coronavirus"

Knox County Health Department briefing on Wednesday, April 8, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Department briefing on Wednesday, April 8, 2020"

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee gives his daily coronaivrus briefing on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee gives his daily coronaivrus briefing on Wednesday, April 8, 2020."

Tennessee gov sees good news in virus model, urges vigilance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee gov sees good news in virus model, urges vigilance"

Social distance 'tailgating'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Social distance 'tailgating'"

New projection assumes Tennessee COVID-19 peak on April 15

Thumbnail for the video titled "New projection assumes Tennessee COVID-19 peak on April 15"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter