Tennessee coronavirus death toll stands at 94 with 4,634 cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The coronavirus death toll in Tennessee now totals 94, the Tennessee Department of Health report Thursday. The COVID-19 case count is 4,634.

The number of dead is up 94, or 19% from Wednesday, and the number of cases is up by 4,634 or 6%.

There have been 505 hospitalizations attributed to the coronavirus in Tennessee and 921 people have recovered. There have been 59,849 tests administered in the state.

The total number of recovered cases in Knox County surpassed 100 on Thursday while the total number of cases surpassed 150, the Knox County Health Department said. Health Director Dr. Martha Buchanan said a possible fifth death in the county is being investigated to determine residency.

The state reports 157 cases for Knox County and three deaths. The state and county daily numbers seldom agree.

A new, rapid, COVID-19 test will soon be available in East Tennessee after being rolled out in Middle Tennessee. American Family Care launched the new rapid tests at their Spring Hill clinic this week and they are expected to be available at their locations in Alcoa and the Knoxville Cedar Bluff area in the next 7 to 10 days. Click here to view the locations map.

Both Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs and Buchanan said medical resource projections are showing a reduced need for hospital beds in the Knoxville area, a hopeful sign that social distancing and the state stay-at-home order may be working.

