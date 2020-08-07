Tennessee Coronavirus: Deaths continue to climb, rising by 20 to 1,206 on Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Deaths continue to rise in Tennessee with 20 more reported on Friday to push the total to 1,206, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
That is a 1.69% increase from Thursday when the state reported a record 42 deaths. The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington projects Tennessee is on track to have 2,093 deaths by Dec. 1. IHME’s numbers have tended to some of the more conservative among projections. It predicts 295,011 nationwide deaths from COVID-19 by Dec. 1.
The number of virus cases is 118,782 with 2,432 new cases, a 2.09% increase from Wednesday.
There have been 5,190 hospitalizations and 79,357 recoveries. Some 1,660,337 tests have been administered in Tennessee.
(MOBILE USERS: See day-by-day chart for Tennessee COVID-19 cases.)
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: TN Dept. of Health reports over 108K total cases, while the state has performed over 1.5M tests
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- Second stimulus checks: Progress slow on virus relief bill with $1,200 payments
- Wave of evictions expected as moratoriums end in many states
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Gov. Lee to call lawmakers into special session Aug. 10
- Knox County Mayor Jacobs: ‘The board has gone from being an advisory board to making policies”
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Sevier County extends mask mandate through Aug. 29
- Report: Tennessee COVID hospital stays up outside big metros
- Tennessee Coronavirus: Monday brings 1,009 new COVID-19 cases for total topping 110,000
- Casual Pint president defying bar closure order: ‘We’re going to come in every day at noon and unlock the doors’
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County Health Department explains reasoning behind bar closures, reports 12th death in 5 days
- Eagles coach Doug Pederson tests positive for COVID-19
- Fauci says he is ‘cautiously optimistic’ vaccine will be effective, available early 2021
- Staff member at Oak Ridge High School tests positive for COVID-19
- As a new week begins, here’s why you don’t have that second stimulus check