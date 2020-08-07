Tennessee Coronavirus: Deaths continue to climb, rising by 20 to 1,206 on Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Deaths continue to rise in Tennessee with 20 more reported on Friday to push the total to 1,206, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

That is a 1.69% increase from Thursday when the state reported a record 42 deaths. The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington projects Tennessee is on track to have 2,093 deaths by Dec. 1. IHME’s numbers have tended to some of the more conservative among projections. It predicts 295,011 nationwide deaths from COVID-19 by Dec. 1.

The number of virus cases is 118,782 with 2,432 new cases, a 2.09% increase from Wednesday.

There have been 5,190 hospitalizations and 79,357 recoveries. Some 1,660,337 tests have been administered in Tennessee.

