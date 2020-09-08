Tennessee Coronavirus: Deaths from virus rise by 27 on Monday to 1,896

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee reported just 645 new coronavirus cases on Monday, a 0.39% increase. The cumulative number of cases is 165,754, the Tennessee Department of Health reported.
The low number of new cases is holiday related. There were a low volume of lab reports received during the Labor Day holiday weekend, the state Health Department said in a news release.
There are 27 new coronavirus-related deaths reported, however, for a total of 1896, a 1.44%% increase. Knox County on Tuesday reported its sixth coronavirus-related death in September and the 63rd overall.
There are 148,165 recoveries in the state and 2,346,.581 tests have been administered. Some 844 people are currently hospitalized across the state.
The percent positive number jumped to 14.29%, the state said.
