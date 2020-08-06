Tennessee Coronavirus: Deaths in state rise by record 42 to 1,186 on Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The number of coronavirus deaths in Tennessee on Thursday set a grim new one-day high with 42 new deaths to push the total to 1,186, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
That is a 3.67% from Wednesday. The state reported 37 deaths on July 23.
Knox County reported two deaths in its daily report.
The number of virus cases is 116,350 with 2,252 new cases, a 1.97% increase from Wednesday.
There have been 5,109 hospitalizations and 77,558 recoveries. Some 1,633,642 tests have been administered in Tennessee.
(MOBILE USERS: See day-by-day chart for Tennessee COVID-19 cases.)
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: TN Dept. of Health reports over 108K total cases, while the state has performed over 1.5M tests
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- Second stimulus checks: Progress slow on virus relief bill with $1,200 payments
- Wave of evictions expected as moratoriums end in many states
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Gov. Lee to call lawmakers into special session Aug. 10
- Knox County Mayor Jacobs: ‘The board has gone from being an advisory board to making policies”
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Sevier County extends mask mandate through Aug. 29
- Report: Tennessee COVID hospital stays up outside big metros
- Tennessee Coronavirus: Monday brings 1,009 new COVID-19 cases for total topping 110,000
- Casual Pint president defying bar closure order: ‘We’re going to come in every day at noon and unlock the doors’
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County Health Department explains reasoning behind bar closures, reports 12th death in 5 days
- Eagles coach Doug Pederson tests positive for COVID-19
- Fauci says he is ‘cautiously optimistic’ vaccine will be effective, available early 2021
- Staff member at Oak Ridge High School tests positive for COVID-19
- As a new week begins, here’s why you don’t have that second stimulus check