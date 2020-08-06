Tennessee Coronavirus: Deaths in state rise by record 42 to 1,186 on Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The number of coronavirus deaths in Tennessee on Thursday set a grim new one-day high with 42 new deaths to push the total to 1,186, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

That is a 3.67% from Wednesday. The state reported 37 deaths on July 23.

Knox County reported two deaths in its daily report.

The number of virus cases is 116,350 with 2,252 new cases, a 1.97% increase from Wednesday.

There have been 5,109 hospitalizations and 77,558 recoveries. Some 1,633,642 tests have been administered in Tennessee.

