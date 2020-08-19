Tennessee Coronavirus: Deaths up by 26, cases up by 2,022

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Department of Health said COVID-19 deaths rose by 26 on Wednesday, a 1.82% increase from Tuesday.

The number of cases rose by 2,022 from Tuesday to 137,800, a 1.49% increase.

Coronavirus deaths total 1,452. Knox County reported its 52nd death.

There have been 6,069 hospitalizations and 99,085 recoveries in the state. Some 1,926,357 tests have been administered in Tennessee.

The percent positive is 7.24%, the state said.

The University of Tennessee reported 97 active cases. There are 355 people at UT in self-isolation, an increase of 85 from Monday. The school reported 261 of the 355 isolations are students, with 191 living off-campus and 70 on-campus residents. There are now 94 university employees in self-isolation.

The Tennessee Department of Health updated its guidelines of health recommendations for the management of COVID-19 in schools.

The update included how long certain people should be in quarantine or isolation if someone in their household has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Southeastern Conference on Tuesday released its attendance guidelines for the 2020 football season in order to manage the health and safety of fans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Bill Lee has signed into law sweeping protections for businesses, schools and nursing homes against coronavirus lawsuits.

