Tennessee Coronavirus: Halfway through August, cases are up by 27,749

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Halfway through August, Tennessee has seen 27,749 new COVID-19 cases — a 26.19% increase — since the last day of July.

Deaths from the virus so far this month are up by 306, a 28.87% increase.

On Sunday, the Tennessee Department of Health said COVID-19 cases rose by 1,961 from Saturday and deaths by 21. The number of cases is up 1.4% to 133,708 and deaths are up by 1.56% increase to 1,366. 

There have been 5,847 hospitalizations and 92,655 recoveries in the state. Some 1,855,015 tests have been administered in Tennessee.

Increases in coronavirus cases in Knoxville area counties since July 31

Anderson 188, 32.9%
Blount 434, 41.6%
Grainger 57, 35.2%
Hamblen 311, 26.3%
Jefferson 176, 37.1%
Knox 1,526, 41.2%
Loudon 203, 33.5%
Roane, 203, 61.5%
Sevier 394, 24%
Union 67, 60.9%

Only Sevier has a slower growth rate than the state, but Hamblen’s is very close to the state rate of increase. Sevier and Hamblen are two of the few East Tennessee counties with mask mandates. Knox County has a mask mandate, but it has seen a large number of new cases in August.

Bearden High School Principal Debbie Sayers announced Sunday announced the school’s football season is being delayed two week due to COVID-19 concerns after consultation with the Knox County Schools administrator and health workers and with the Knox County Health Department.

