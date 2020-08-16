Tennessee Coronavirus: Halfway through August, cases are up by 27,749

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Halfway through August, Tennessee has seen 27,749 new COVID-19 cases — a 26.19% increase — since the last day of July.
Deaths from the virus so far this month are up by 306, a 28.87% increase.
On Sunday, the Tennessee Department of Health said COVID-19 cases rose by 1,961 from Saturday and deaths by 21. The number of cases is up 1.4% to 133,708 and deaths are up by 1.56% increase to 1,366.
There have been 5,847 hospitalizations and 92,655 recoveries in the state. Some 1,855,015 tests have been administered in Tennessee.
Increases in coronavirus cases in Knoxville area counties since July 31
Anderson 188, 32.9%
Blount 434, 41.6%
Grainger 57, 35.2%
Hamblen 311, 26.3%
Jefferson 176, 37.1%
Knox 1,526, 41.2%
Loudon 203, 33.5%
Roane, 203, 61.5%
Sevier 394, 24%
Union 67, 60.9%
Only Sevier has a slower growth rate than the state, but Hamblen’s is very close to the state rate of increase. Sevier and Hamblen are two of the few East Tennessee counties with mask mandates. Knox County has a mask mandate, but it has seen a large number of new cases in August.
Bearden High School Principal Debbie Sayers announced Sunday announced the school’s football season is being delayed two week due to COVID-19 concerns after consultation with the Knox County Schools administrator and health workers and with the Knox County Health Department.
(MOBILE USERS: See day-by-day chart for Tennessee COVID-19 cases.)
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: TN Dept. of Health reports over 130K total cases, more than 1,300 deaths
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 73 new cases, 46 recoveries & 2,241 active cases
- Tennessee Coronavirus: Cases up 1,289 with 19 new deaths in Saturday statistics from the Tennessee Department of Health
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: A look at UT student’s typical day during the COVID-19 pandemic
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports one new death along with 111 new cases
- CDC says people who recover from COVID-19 are protected up to 3 months
- Coronavirus Tennessee: COVID-19 cases reach 130,458 with 1,947 new cases
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 43rd death since July 2, 48th total
- Metro Health Dept. reports 213 new COVID-19 cases in Nashville
- Nashville mayor to ease coronavirus restrictions on bars
- Florida sheriff bans deputies from wearing masks
- Biden calls for nationwide mask mandate
- COVID-19 testing is free, except when it’s not
- Coronavirus Tennessee: With the governor defending the state’s actions, COVID-19 cases rise by 2,118 and deaths increase by 24